Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,773 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 806,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 32,274 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after buying an additional 357,043 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEO opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The GEO Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $30,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

