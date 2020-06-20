Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $147,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 21st, Scott D. Grimes sold 150 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $10,174.50.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $63.44. Cardlytics Inc has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 40.0% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 342,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,020.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 325,903 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 16,488.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 314,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 56.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

