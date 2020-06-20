Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total value of $147,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Scott D. Grimes sold 150 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $10,174.50.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $63.44. Cardlytics Inc has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 40.0% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 342,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,020.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 325,903 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 16,488.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 314,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 56.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

