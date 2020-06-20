EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVRAZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

EVRAZ stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. EVRAZ has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.