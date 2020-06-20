Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,221 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Medifast were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Medifast in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MED. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

NYSE:MED opened at $118.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42. Medifast Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.60. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $335,448.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $812,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,456 shares in the company, valued at $25,811,537.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

