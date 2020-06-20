OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $10,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,007,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 2,986.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 560,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 542,290 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,545.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,184,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.62, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

