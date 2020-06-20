Deutsche Bank AG Buys 58,027 Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.40% of Workiva worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,706,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 951,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Workiva by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,714,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workiva by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NYSE WK opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Workiva Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $64.11.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 85.23% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 10,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $405,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.