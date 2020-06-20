Insider Selling: Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells 1,427 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at $475,573.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $107.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,706.01 and a beta of 1.26. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,958,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.