Insider Selling: Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells $173,964.00 in Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $173,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $115,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,397,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after acquiring an additional 581,960 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,150,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,047,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 91.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,569,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,004 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

