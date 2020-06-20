Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $223.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $205.00 to $223.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on V. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.70.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $192.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.49. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $376.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 122,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

