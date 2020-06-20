VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

VICI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of VICI opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a current ratio of 69.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.16. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,023.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 68.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $67,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

