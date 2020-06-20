Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at ($0.55), but opened at $1.41. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 112,587,055 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aethlon Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 9,823.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Aethlon Medical worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

