Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Gap Up to $1.37

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.37. Seelos Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 859,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 108,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

