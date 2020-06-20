SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Up 5.3%

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.52 and last traded at $40.13, 879,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,093,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAGE. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,406.75% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.37) EPS. SAGE Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 391.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,657,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after purchasing an additional 618,273 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

