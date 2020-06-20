Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.43, approximately 135,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 150,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

LYRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

In other Lyra Therapeutics news, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,947,500.00. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Partners Speci acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $986,875.00.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions using XTreo technology platform for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. Its XTreo platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.