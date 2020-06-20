Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Up 6%

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) was up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.69, approximately 324,148 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 395,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 1,776.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Perion Network by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

