Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 5.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.56, 10,139,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 9,907,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLRY. Eight Capital lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Tilray from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tilray from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $972,994.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,515,127 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,377 shares of company stock worth $5,471,842 over the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 69.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tilray by 77.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

