Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Up 9.4%

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19, 79,702,297 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 37,902,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

