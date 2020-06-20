Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Down 11.7% in June

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 912,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 351,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 36.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Hubbell by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

