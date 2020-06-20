Short Interest in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Drops By 11.5%

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,420,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 20,810,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 97,268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ADT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 296,368 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ADT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. ADT has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ADT had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. ADT’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ADT will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ADT from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

