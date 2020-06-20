Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Short Interest Update

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,990,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the May 31st total of 22,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 26.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Continental Resources by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 283,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,213,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $144,519,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $43.57.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

