Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,585 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of Boot Barn worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $21.80 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.