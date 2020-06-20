Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 48,588 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,588 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.11.

RETA stock opened at $176.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 2.03.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total value of $287,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,509.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

