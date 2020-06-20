Citigroup Inc. Sells 854 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $10,651,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,924 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Scott E. Benjamin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $13.53 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

