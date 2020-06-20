Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,753,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.48 and a 200 day moving average of $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.85.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

