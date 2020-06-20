M&T Bank Corp Acquires 7,620 Shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

CDMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

CDMO stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.