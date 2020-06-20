Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 580 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,960,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,954,000 after buying an additional 200,498 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,586,000 after buying an additional 1,083,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after acquiring an additional 48,704 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,053,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,462,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 753,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,603,000 after acquiring an additional 162,550 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.09. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $113.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day moving average is $97.61.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.