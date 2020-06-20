Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.07 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Marvell Technology Group worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $148,278,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $108,984,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,748,000 after buying an additional 3,330,794 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,404,000 after buying an additional 2,227,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,598,000 after buying an additional 2,143,302 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.98.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.78, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 112,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.