M&T Bank Corp Acquires 111 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 132.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock opened at $258.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $263.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.64 and its 200 day moving average is $167.67.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on COUP. ValuEngine cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.88.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total value of $12,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,296,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $87,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 902 shares in the company, valued at $118,468.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,736 shares of company stock valued at $44,702,752. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.