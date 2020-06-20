Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

COSTAMARE INC/SH stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $595.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.07.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.80 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About COSTAMARE INC/SH

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

