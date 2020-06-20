State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 118,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 239,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $21.31 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.42.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

