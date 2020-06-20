M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,361,000 after buying an additional 159,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,053,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,816,000 after acquiring an additional 380,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,591,000 after acquiring an additional 174,075 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 20.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,097,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,578,000 after purchasing an additional 184,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $106.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.36. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.79.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFPT. Cowen lowered their target price on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $274,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,897.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,491 shares of company stock worth $7,959,162 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.