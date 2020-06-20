M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

PHM stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.