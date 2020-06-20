M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in WesBanco by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 993.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,313.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $212,338.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,144.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,836 shares of company stock valued at $883,173. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. WesBanco Inc has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.19 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 22.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.