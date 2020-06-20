Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Benefitfocus worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $26,446.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 82,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $11.55 on Friday. Benefitfocus Inc has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNFT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

