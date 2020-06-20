M&T Bank Corp Has $291,000 Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,955.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $29,617.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,617.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,739 shares of company stock worth $20,364,814. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

