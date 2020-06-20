RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $178.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

