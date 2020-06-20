M&T Bank Corp Has $294,000 Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 596.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.81%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

