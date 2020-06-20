Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 36.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.87.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.98. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.