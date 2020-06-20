Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Sells $1,280,100.00 in Stock

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CABO opened at $1,800.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,829.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1,657.88. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,044.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price target (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,651.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 2,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.