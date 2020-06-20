Analysts Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

