Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Up 13.2%

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $199.99 and last traded at $226.31, 9,017,603 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 403% from the average session volume of 1,792,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Raymond James lowered shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.30.

The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.76.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,873,000 after acquiring an additional 124,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spotify Shares Up 13.2%
Spotify Shares Up 13.2%
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 15,420 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 15,420 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $493,000 Investment in Meritor Inc
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $493,000 Investment in Meritor Inc
11,555 Shares in Avangrid Inc Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS
11,555 Shares in Avangrid Inc Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,351 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,351 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 16,101 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc.
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 16,101 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report