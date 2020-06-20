Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 15,420 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPH. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

NYSE TPH opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.64.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

