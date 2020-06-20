Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $493,000 Investment in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Meritor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,168,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Meritor by 41.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after buying an additional 680,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter worth approximately $7,596,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTOR shares. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

MTOR opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Meritor Inc has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. Meritor had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 64.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.