11,555 Shares in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 475,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGR opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. Avangrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

AGR has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

