Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,351 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 48.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSTR opened at $119.46 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $165.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

