Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of MEI stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. Methode Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.40.

MEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.