Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 11,897 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.66. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,291.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $281,658 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STL. Citigroup raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.