Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,490 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $781.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnerSys from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti dropped their target price on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

