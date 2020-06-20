Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,774 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lindsay by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lindsay by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lindsay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

NYSE:LNN opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.27. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $111.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 88.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $552,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.