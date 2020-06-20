Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,992 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Timken were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 452,352 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Timken by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,063,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after purchasing an additional 407,082 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 3,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 308,995 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,123,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

TKR opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

